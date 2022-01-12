Crawdads Announce Valentine's Packages

The Crawdads Valentine's Date Night is returning in 2022! Join us for a three-course meal in a private suite while a Valentine's Day themed movie is shown on the videoboard.

Reservations for a suite are available Friday the 11th, Saturday, the 12th, and Monday the 14th. Four total times are available for dinner and a movie: Friday and Monday will both have a 7pm showtime while Saturday will have a 1pm and a 6pm showtime. The doors will open 30 minutes before the start of the movie and appetizers will start to be served 15 minutes prior to the movie. Each suite includes two three-course meals with an option for Grilled French Breast of Chicken, Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon, or Roasted Spaghetti Squash as the main course. Additional meals are $30 per person. Suites are $200.

For more information or to book your date night call the 'Dads front office at (828)-322-3000 or email Daniel at dbarkley@hickorycrawdads.com.

Conrad will also be making his annual Valentine's Day deliveries! The Crawdads are now accepting reservations to have Conrad hand-deliver a Valentine's Day package to your loved one. The package includes a rose from Whitfield's Flowers & More, a Crawdads tee shirt, an adjustable hat, and a Family 4-Pack (4 undated tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 fries, and 4 soft drinks) all for only $75!

Conrad the Crawdad will be out and about in the community to deliver the packages on Valentine's Day. Deliveries are on a first come, first serve basis so secure your Valentine's Day surprise by ordering now. Orders must be placed by February 11th and deliveries must be within 25 miles of LP Frans Stadium.

You can order your Valentine's Day package over the phone at (828) 322-3000. Online delivery times are not guaranteed, a representative will call to confirm the time and delivery instructions.

