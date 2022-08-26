Cutters' Streak Snapped by Spikes

Game Highlights - The Crosscutters saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with their 8-4 loss to the State College Spikes on Friday night.

Matt Gilbertson suffered his 2nd loss of the season, allowing five runs on eleven hits. All runs were earned. Gilbertson struck out six and walked two in the loss.

Connor Denning continued his run producing ways, driving in three runs, upping his RBI total to 24 for the season.

Taylor Jackson had a team-high two hits, finishing the night 2-for-5 with a bunt single and a triple. Jackson also scored a run in the loss.

Williamsport failed to cash in on multiple scoring chances, finishing the night 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position and stranding 13 runners on base.

WP: Jared Kengott (3-1) LP: Matt Gilbertson (3-2) SV: N/A (-)

Next Game: Saturday, August 17th at State College Spikes, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, August 30th vs Trenton Thunder, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Charitable Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday

