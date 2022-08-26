Thunder Skid Hits Eight Straight After Keys' Late Rally

(Trenton, NJ) - Matthew Sox was brilliant for the Thunder as they started their final home series against the Frederick Keys on Friday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Sox, the originally scheduled starter, was pushed back to the second inning after Hunter Waldis worked a scoreless first as an impromptu opener. The Thunder led 2-0 most of the night while Sox struck out eight over six-plus innings, but an eighth inning rally from the Keys produced a 6-3 win. Trenton (26-39) has lost eight straight with just eight games remaining, dropping their second half record to 6-21.

Sox's roughest inning was his first, but he was still able to dance around a pair of walks before settling in for the rest of his outing. Before that fateful top of the eighth, Frederick's only base hit was a broken bat single by Matt Oldham in the top of the fourth. Meanwhile, the Thunder went ahead 2-0 early on RBI singles from Shemar Page and Damian Yenzi off Keys starter Drew Minter.

The eighth and final strikeout for Sox came against number nine hitter Myles Nicholson for the first out in the eighth. Amir Wright snuck on with an infield single and Evan Berkey's base hit put the tying runs on base. William Saxton soon entered from the bullpen but promptly surrendered the game-tying double to Alex Baeza. A wild pitch added another run and a bases loaded walk to Ben Fitzgerald gave Frederick a 4-2 lead.

A run-scoring single from Paul Coumoulos in the bottom of the eighth got the Thunder within a run before Ryan Langford induced an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play. In the top of the ninth, Jake Plastiak's two-out double tacked on two insurance runs to make it 6-3 and Langford closed the door in the ninth for his first save.

The final homestand continues on Saturday, August 27 at 6:30 PM when the Thunder host their second-to-last Postgame Fireworks Show of the season, presented by NJM Insurance Group! Gates open at 4:45 PM for season ticket holders and 5:00 PM for all fans, and there will be a Sesame Place Lucky Seat Giveaway! For full ticket pricing and information for the rest of the 2022 season, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.

