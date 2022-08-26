2022 Homestand #9 September 2-4 vs. West Virginia Black Bears

Friday, September 2 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

It's the last fireworks show of the seasn! Stick around after the game for a fantastic Fan Appreciation fireworks show presented by Ohio Lottery, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and Mix 98.9.

Saturday, September 3 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

It's Unused Ticket Night! Bring any unused tickets or vouchers for a free General Admission ticket to the game.

Sunday, September 4 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 2:05 PM

It's the last Scrappers game of the 2022 season. It's Unused Ticket Day! Bring any unused tickets or vouchers for a free General Admission ticket to the game. Every Sunday Matters presented by 21 WFMJ and WBCB! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's also an Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - Buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket. It's Youth Baseball Sunday! Every Sunday, youth baseball and softball players can wear their jerseys to the game to get a free Upper Box Seat ticket. Kids run the bases following the game.

Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.

