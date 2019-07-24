Cutters Split Doubleheader with Auburn

Williamsport, Pa. - The Williamsport Crosscutters split a doubleheader against the Auburn Doubledays on Wednesday night with the visitors taking the first game 3-1 and then the Cutters bouncing back in the second game 7-1. The night marked the midway point of the season for the Cutters who have now played 38 games and have 38 games remaining.

Hunter Hearn hit his third home run of the season in the first game but Auburn rallied for a pair in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. The Cutters only had two hits in the first game. But they busted through for an eleven-hit explosion in the night cap.

Rhett Wiseman of Auburn began both games with a leadoff home run. But in Game 2 it didn't hold up. Exciting Johan Rojas blasted a two-run triple as part of a four-run rally in the third inning as the Cutters raced out to a big lead early. Juan Aparicio went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Rafael Carvajal fired three innings of one-hit relief to record his second win.

Game 1:

W - Patrick McMahan (1-2)

L - Brian Marconi (2-2)

HR: WIL, Hunter Hearn (3) - AUB, Rhett Wiseman (2)

Game 2:

W - Rafael Carvajal (2-2)

L - Niomar Gomez (1-2)

HR: AUB, Rhett Wiseman (3)

Crosscutters Record: 11-27

Next Game: Thursday, July 23 at 7:05 p.m. vs Auburn Doubledays

Next Home Game/Promotion: Thursday, July 25, 7:05 p.m. vs. Auburn / Mike Mussina Hall of Fame Night

