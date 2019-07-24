Welk Homers, Rodriguez and Rodriguez Pitch Gem in Win

Aberdeen, M.D. - After a day packed with roster moves in Aberdeen on Wednesday, Aberdeen got the offense started early and had some great pitching to close out a 4-1 win over Lowell.

W: Leonardo Rodriguez

L: Ryan Zeferjahn

S: Yelin Rodriguez

BIG MOMENTS

1st inning: Toby Welk had his first professional homer, it was a two run shot that scored Maverick Handley and made it 2-0.

Leonardo Rodriguez: After walking two of the first three batters, Rodriguez turned on the burners. He retired 11 in a row and left the mound after six innings of two hit baseball, surrendering one unearned run on a wild pitch.

Yelin Rodriguez: He followed his fellow Rodriguez with three hitless innings, allowing just one baserunner.

NEWS & NOTES

Toby Welk continues his tear through the league, and is now hitting a league high .394 with a 19 game on base streak.

Shayne Fontana made his professional debut as a pinch hitter in the 8th inning after being added to the roster on Wednesday afternoon.

Aberdeen is the second team in the league to get to 24 wins, and has now won 5 games in a row for the second time in 2019. They are also 4-1 against Lowell, the best team in the Stedler divison.

WHAT'S NEXT

IronBirds vs. Lowell Spinners, Thursday, 7:05 P.M.

Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium - Aberdeen, M.D.

