Tigers Fall on Camp Day against Staten Island

Norwich, CT - Andrew Navigato had his first multi-hit game in the New York-Penn League, but the Connecticut Tigers (17-21) fell by a final score of 3-1 against the Staten Island Yankees (18-19). The two hits for Navigato was the first of his career in the New York-Penn League.

Jerry Seitz got the Yankees on the board with an RBI single off of Carson Lance (Loss, 1-3) in the fourth. Carlos Gallardo added to the lead in the same frame with a two-RBI single to make it 3-0. Lance went 3.2 innings with three runs on four hits.

After Kingston Linak reached on an error in the fifth, Gresuan Silverio doubled to center to put runners at second and third. Avery Tuck drove in Liniak on a groundball to the right-side to make it 3-1. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers, Liniak, went 1-for-3 with a run scored in the game.

The Tigers stranded Silverio at third after Anderson Munoz (Win, 4-2) retired the final hitter of the inning. Munoz went seven innings giving up one unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Silverio finished the game 1-for-3 for Connecticut.

Kory Behenna and Kyle Thomas combined for 4.1 scoreless innings for Connecticut. Both pitchers surrendered one hit in the contest, and Behenna added two strikeouts.

Bryce Tassin made his New York-Penn League debut for the Connecticut Tigers. The 31st-round pick by the Detroit Tigers went one inning with no hits allowed in the contest.

Marcus Evey (Save, 2) followed up Munoz's performance with a six-out save for the Yankees through the final two frames. Evey went two innings surrendering one hit with two strikeouts.

The Connecticut Tigers will play against the Staten Island Yankees tomorrow on Thirsty Thursday at Dodd Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

