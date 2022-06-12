Cutters Fan 14 In Sudden Death Victory

June 12, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







For the second time this season, the Crosscutters picked up a win in the newly-adopted Sudden Death Extra Innings format. The win keeps the Cutters perfect at home, and gave them the series win over the Spikes.

Starting Pitcher Jack Parisi set the tone early, allowing one run on three hits over his three innings of work. The Indiana State product struck out a season-high six batters, while walking three.

Relief Pitcher Mauricio Rodriguez struck out the side in his lone inning of work, fanning all three batters in the top of the 6th.

The Cutters staff tied a season-high with 14 strike outs, but allowed eight walks, which is one off of their season-worst.

Catcher Eddie Micheletti Jr delivered the lone multi-hit performance for the Cutters, finishing the night 2-for-4.

Designated Hitter Maury Weaver had the lone RBI for the Cutters, using a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 4th inning.

As per the rules of Sudden Death, the box score reads as if the game ended in a tie and there are no winning or losing pitchers. The win will be noted in the standings.

WP: N/A

LP: N/A

SV: N/A

Next Game: Tuesday, June 14th vs Trenton Thunder

Next Home Game: Tuesday, June 14th vs Trenton Thunder

Promotions: Topps Tuesday/ BOGO Ticket Tuesday

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.