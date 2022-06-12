Sudden Death Tiebreaker No Friend to Spikes in Loss to 'Cutters After 2-2 Regulation Score

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - After coming back to tie the game at 2-2 in the ninth, the State College Spikes took another loss in the Major League Baseball Draft League's new Sudden Death Tiebreaker on Sunday night, falling to the Williamsport Crosscutters at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The Spikes (2-8) went down in order after Carlos Aranda pinch-ran and was placed at first base with no outs to start the Sudden Death Tiebreaker. Under MLB Draft League Sudden Death Tiebreaker rules, the home team decides whether to be on offense or defense prior to the game, with either a run scored by the offense or three outs made by the defense determining the winner.

The defeat was State College's third in as many tries under the new half-inning tiebreaker format, after a loss to the Crosscutters (6-4) in the debut of the Sudden Death Tiebreaker last Saturday and another to Mahoning Valley at home on Wednesday.

Jorge Cartagena took home on a double steal in the ninth inning to level the game and force the Sudden Death Tiebreaker. Cartagena swiped a total of two bases in the frame after his leadoff single, while the Spikes took four as a team in the ninth alone.

State College took the opening lead of the contest on E.J. Doskow's RBI groundout in the third. Williamsport came back to plate two runs in the fourth on a wild pitch and a Maury Weaver sacrifice fly, leaving the score at 2-1 until the Spikes rallied in the final regulation frame.

Lyndon Weaver reached base four times and stole two more bases to propel the Spikes' offense. The Shorter (Ga.) University product collected three hits, including a double, and ran his base-stealing performance to 8-for-8 on the MLB Draft League season.

Chris Chiriboga tossed three scoreless innings in his second start for the Spikes. Chiriboga, out of St. Thomas University in Minnesota, used his straight overhand delivery to strike out two batters while allowing two hits and three walks.

After an off day on the MLB Draft League schedule Monday, the Spikes will start a six-game road trip on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the West Virginia Black Bears at Monongalia County Ballpark. State College is slated to send left-hander Mason Olson (0-0) to the mound, with West Virginia set to put right-hander Jay Schueler (0-1) on the hill.

The Spikes will face the Black Bears for a three-game set, followed by a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder, before starting a six-game homestand from Monday, June 20 through Saturday, June 25 aft Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Highlights of the homestand include International Yoga Day, with an International Yoga Day Ticket Package featuring admission to a Pregame Yoga Session, on Tuesday, June 21, the return of Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, June 23, and a fantastic post-game FIREWORKS show presented by The Meadows on Saturday, June 25.

Tickets for the Spikes' next homestand, as well as every game on the Spikes' biggest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2022 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2022 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Monongalia County Ballpark at 6:20 p.m. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

