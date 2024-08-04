Cutters Fall To Scrappers In Sudden Death

August 4, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters rallied with a seven run seventh inning but would end up falling to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in MLB Draft League Sudden Death on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.

Josh Lopez went 3 for 5 tonight with three runs scored. Porter Brown was 2 for 4 with a double and a home run, scoring two runs and recording three RBI. Will Binder also recorded three RBI in a 2 for 4 night with a run scored. Levi Perrell was 2 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored.

Shawn Gamelin got the start, going the first 3.2 innings allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Zachary Murray went the next 2.1 innings allowing two runs, both earned, on six hits with one walk and no strikeouts. Jacob James went 1.1 innings of relief allowing one run, earned, on one hit with two walks and a strikeout. Logan Berrier was charged with a blown save, his second, after 1.2 innings allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits with no walks or strikeouts.

As the game went to MLB Draft League Sudden Death, there are no winning or losing pitchers recorded and stats from the Sudden Death frame are not recorded.

With the road trip now complete, Williamsport returns home to open a six-game homestand hosting the West Virginia Black Bears and the Trenton Thunder starting on Tuesday. Game times on Tuesday through Sunday are 6:35 p.m. with a 4:05 p.m. start on Sunday.

Crosscutters Record: 5-11 2nd Half, 27-19 Overall

Next Game: Tuesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Topps Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday

