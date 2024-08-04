Five-Run Inning Boosts Bears in 10-1 Win Over Keys

August 4, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, Md. - The West Virginia Black Bears won 10-1 over the Frederick Keys on Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. After rain and lightning in the area canceled Saturday's game, the Black Bears came back to Nymeo Field well-rested and ready for Sunday's contest, recording 15 base hits in the win.

The first inning was a scoreless affair, as both sides went three up, three down to start the game. In the second, Kendal Ewell picked up a single, advancing into scoring position on a Connor McGuire ground out, but he was tagged at home for the third out. The Keys threatened with two runners on after back-to-back singles from Brandon Hylton and Michael Campagna, but starting pitcher Aric McAtee struck out two to end the inning.

West Virginia took the lead in the top of the third on a solo home run by Chris Einemann. The 366-foot homer put the Bears ahead by one.

Frederick responded with a run to tie the game in the fourth inning. A lead-off double from right fielder Elijah Dickerson and a groundout from 2022 Black Bear, Keenan Taylor, put Dickerson one bag away from home. Brandon Hylton singled on a grounder to center field, giving Dickerson more than enough time to score.

Defense was the story of the next two innings. West Virginia got two on in the top of the fifth after catcher Dayne Leonard was hit by a pitch and T.J. Williams picked up a base hit on a liner to center, but a double play ended the Bears' advance. McAtee got another strikeout in the bottom of the inning, retiring the side in order to hold the game at one.

The Keys repaid the effort, sitting down the Bears in a hitless, scoreless sixth. In relief of McAtee, Alex Brewer took the mound, allowing one hit, but keeping the game tied.

The Black Bears re-took the lead in the top of the seventh. McGuire led off with a double to left, and Leonard followed with a double hit deep in the same direction, plating McGuire. With two outs on the board, Williams homered on the first ball thrown by reliever Christian Davis, scoring Leonard on the way for a three-run lead. The Bears collected three outs in quick succession in the bottom of the inning to maintain their 4-1 hold on the game.

Momentum continued to swing in the Bears' direction as they extended the lead in the eighth. McGuire recorded his first RBI on a sacrifice fly to put the Bears up 5-1. Designated hitter Ryan Grabosch singled to score Ewell before Leonard got his second double with a line drive that brought home Grabosch. Williams continued the trend with a double that scored Leonard and Einemann - who reached on a walk the previous at-bat - to give the Bears a 9-1 lead.

Frederick's Christian Diaz struck out two in the top of the ninth, but two consecutive doubles from Ewell and McGuire brought in one final run to put the Bears up by nine. The Keys could not rally in the bottom of the inning, and the Black Bears retired the side to end the game.

Starting pitcher Aric McAtee recorded four hits and five strikeouts in his five innings of work, improving to a 2.81 ERA on the season. Reliever Alex Brewer got the win in his strongest outing to date after four innings pitched. The Tennessee native struck out two with just two hits.

After a stifled few innings, the West Virginia offense found its stride to score nine unanswered runs through the last three innings. T.J. Williams went three-for-five with a two-run homer in the seventh. The Lipscomb hitter (.395 BA) notched four RBI in the 10-1 win. Catcher Dayne Leonard was two-for-three, scoring two runs and two RBI, with doubles in the seventh and the eighth. Kendal Ewell, a recent addition to the roster, recorded four hits in his five at-bats with two runs scored. Collectively, the Black Bears had 15 base hits, eight of which were doubles, with two walks in their nine-run win.

West Virginia heads home for an off day on Monday, before hitting the road once again to Williamsport to face the Crosscutters in their final matchup of the season. The Black Bears return to Kendrick Family Ballpark to play the State College Spikes on Friday, August 9, for Friday Night Fireworks. First pitch for Friday's home game is set for 7:00 p.m.

