Keys Drop Sunday Afternoon Contest to Black Bears

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys fell to the West Virginia Black Bears Sunday afternoon in the lone game of the scheduled two-game series, losing the contest by a score of 10-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys were tied with the Black Bears at one apiece through the first six innings of play, but nine runs scored over the final three innings of offense by West Virginia gave the visitors the victory, as Frederick now heads back on the road for a three-game set with the State College Spikes beginning on Tuesday.

After Jake Curtis (Memphis) got a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first to keep it a 0-0 game going into the second, each team finished with two hits but no runs in the second inning of play, with the score still at 0-0 through two innings Sunday afternoon.

West Virginia scored the game's first run of the day on a solo homer, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead through three innings at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys evened things up in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Brandon Hylton (Stetson), tying the score at one apiece entering the fifth in the Key City.

Following a scoreless fifth inning on both sides, Christian Davis (Southern) earned a 1-2-3 sixth inning of relief, allowing the contest to remain tied at one going into the seventh.

The Black Bears scored three runs in the top of the seventh courtesy of an RBI double and a two-run homer to left, handing the Black Bears the lead of three entering the eighth at 4-1.

After a five-run top of the eighth inning gave the Black Bears a 9-1 lead heading into the ninth, West Virginia added one more run in the top of the ninth with an RBI double to make it a 10-1 game, and the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, securing the victory for West Virginia Sunday afternoon.

Following a league-wide off day Monday, the Keys will head back on the road to take on the State College Spikes for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday, with first pitch from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park set for 6:35 p.m.

