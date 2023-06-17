Cutters Drop Second Straight To Scrappers

For the second night in a row at Eastwood Field, the Williamsport Crosscutters fall to the Mahoning Valley Scrapers, this time by a final score of 5-3.

Williamsport's offense failed to have a player record a multi-hit game in the contest, but five Cutters did record a single hit each. Joe Sullivan led the Cutters offense with a 1-2 night at the plate with a single, a run scored, and two walks. Daunte Stuart and Jacob Harper also recorded runs for Williamsport. Ryan Ignoffo was the lone Crosscutter to record an RBI tonight.

Williamsport starter Trenton Shaw would take the loss tonight after his two innings of work led to 4 runs, 4 earned, on 4 hits, 5 walks, and 3 strikeouts. The bullpen was highlighted by good performances by Titan Hayes and Jack Crowder, who each worked an inning without allowing a hit, and by Jatnk Diaz, who allowed a single hit in two innings of relief.

WP: Zane Barnhart (1-0)LP: Trenton Shaw (1-1)SV: Derek Bolander (1)

Crosscutters Record: 4-10

Next Game: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Mahoning Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 vs Frederick Keys, 6:35 p.m.

