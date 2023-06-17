West Virginia Drops Game One to Trenton in 6-2 Loss

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears dropped the first game of the series to the Trenton Thunder, 6-2, at Monongalia County Ballpark on Friday evening. In one of the biggest matchups of the first-half of the MLB Draft League season, the Bears held the Thunder to two runs through the first six innings of play before a four-run inning shut the door on a potential comeback.

The first inning got off to a slow start for Bears' pitcher Zach Thornton as he gave up a triple to CF Isaiah Drake on the first pitch of the game. An RBI single from catcher Socrates Bardatsos put the Thunder up 1-0 before a double play and a strikeout from Thornton closed out the top of the first.

Thornton found a better rhythm in the second inning as he struck out LF Aiden Mathes, but the starter was soon stifled by SS Jacob Hinderleider after a homerun hit deep to left center field put the Thunder ahead 2-0.

In the bottom of the third, West Virginia finally got a man on base as Bobo took a walk. However, only the side stepped up to the plate as Bobo was tagged out on a botched stolen base attempt and both Kohler and Tucker were retired, keeping the score a 2-0 Trenton lead.

The Black Bears went hitless through the first three innings as Trenton's starting pitcher Ryan Birchard retired the side all three times. The ace from Auburn, New York, finished his 3.0 innings of work with no hits or runs allowed and six strikeouts.

Trenton dug into the bullpen to start the home half of the fourth inning as Manager Jeff Manto called in RHP Cade Udell. The Black Bears managed to get their first hit of the game, a single from catcher Justin Fogel, before McNeely struck out with two runners on to end the fourth. Heading into the fifth, the Bears trailed by two.

Though the Thunder would threaten with runners in scoring position, the Black Bears' bullpen managed to keep Trenton off the boards through the end of the sixth inning. Thornton began heating up on the mound at the top of the fifth as he struck out the side, but was pulled after 57 pitches. Thornton, one of the highest ranked prospects in the MLB Draft League, finished his evening with seven hits, two runs and eight strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Meade Johnson entered in relief at the top of the sixth. In his single-inning appearance, Johnson held the Thunder off the bags, striking out two before heading back to the bullpen.

It was the seventh inning that things went awry for West Virginia. Former Mountaineer Kevin Dowdell replaced Johnson on the hill. Trenton began to break away with a two-run homer from pinch-hitter, Chris Brito, who replaced Trey Paige at second base. A single from pinch-hitter/CF Chris Cornblum and a double from pinch-hitter/catcher Angel Mendoza put two runners in scoring position before a Charlie Pagliarini double cleared the bases. After 0.2 innings pitched and having given up four earned runs, Dowdell was replaced by closer Louis-Philippe Langevin, who struck out the final batter. Heading into the bottom of the seventh, West Virginia trailed by six runs.

The Black Bears scored two in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to 6-2. Nick Iannantone recorded an RBI single on a fielder's choice that scored SS Noah Fisher, while John-Howard Bobo scored Iannantone but was thrown out at second base to end the seventh.

Two more scoreless innings followed for both teams, and RHP Cody Tucker entered in the ninth to close out the game for the Black Bears. He held the Thunder off the base paths, but not without some help from LF Devin Saltiban, who threw Pagliarini out at home.

Despite getting a runner on base on a walk in the bottom of the ninth, West Virginia could not find a hit and lost the game by a final score of 6-2.

In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season, the Bears could not overcome the strength of the Thunder's bullpen. West Virginia finished the game with two runs on four hits and 12 strikeouts, with starter Ryan Birchard claiming six of the 12 strikeouts.

The Bears look to bounce back on Saturday in game two against the Thunder at The Mon. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

