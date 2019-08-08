Cutters Drop a Pair at West Virginia
August 8, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
Morgantown, W.V. - The Williamsport Crosscutters were swept in a doubleheader for the second day in a row this time falling in consecutive games at the West Virginia Black Bears 8-2 and 2-1. The Cutters have now lost four straight on the other side of their season-best six-game win streak.
Williamsport had only seven hits on the night in total while the team was playing its third and fourth games in barely more than 24 hours. The Cutters served as the home team in Game 1.
Bryson Stott hit a solo home run in the opener which is his third homer of the season. But his blast came after the Cutters found themselves trailing 6-0 with the Black Bears putting together a pair of three-run rallies against starter Adam Leverett. Nate Fassnacht added a double and scored a run on a Jake Holmes single.
The second game was highlighted by strong bullpen work from LHP Junior Tejada who spun four innings of no-hit ball allowing no runs to keep the Cutters within comeback range. Corbin Williams picked up his league-leading 25th stolen base of the season and later came around to score the team's lone run of the game but Williamsport was unable to overcome the initial 2-0 deficit.
The Cutters are back at West Virginia on Friday night for a single at 7:05 p.m. with LHP Erik Miller starting.
WV 8 10 0 (5)
WIL 2 4 1 (2)
W - Danny Roman (2-0)
L - Chris Micheles (0-1)
HR - WIL, Bryson Stott (3). WV, Matt Gorski (3)
WIL 1 3 0 (4)
WV 2 3 0 (5)
W - Jesus Valles (2-0)
L - Chris Micheles (0-1)
S - Oliver Garcia (1)
Crosscutters Record: 20-33
Next Game: Friday, August 9 at 7:05 p.m. at West Virginia
Next Home Game/Promotion: Sunday, August 11, 5:05 p.m. vs. State College / PHILLIE PHANATIC!!
