Tigers Add Nick Quintana to 2019 Roster

Norwich, CT- The Detroit Tigers have added Nick Quintana to the roster of the Short Season Class-A affiliate, Connecticut Tigers. Additionally, the Tigers have released Hector Martinez. First-round draft pick, Riley Greene, was promoted last night by the Detroit Tigers to the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The Connecticut Tigers play tonight in Brooklyn against the Cyclones. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

