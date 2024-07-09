Cutters Clinch 2024 MLB Draft League 1st Half Championship

July 9, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







After a 6-3 victory over the Trenton Thunder at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Tuesday evening, the Williamsport Crosscutters have officially won the 2024 MLB Draft League 1st Half Championship.

For Williamsport, this marks their second time winning a half in the MLB Draft League. The Crosscutters were the 2022 MLB Draft League 2nd Half Champions but lost in the 2022 MLB Draft League Championship Game to the West Virginia Black Bears.

As the MLB Draft League 1st Half Champions, the Crosscutters earned home field advantage for the MLB Draft League Championship Game. Williamsport will be looking to claim their third league championship in franchise history, having previously won the New York-Penn League Championship in 2001 (co-champions with Brooklyn) and 2003.

The MLB Draft League Championship Game is scheduled for Thursday, September 5th and will be played at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. Live coverage of the MLB Draft League Championship Game will be available at Crosscutters.com and on the MLB.tv App.

