Keys Earn Walk-off Win Tuesday Night Against Black Bears

July 9, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys got their first walk-off win of the season against the West Virginia Black Bears Tuesday night, defeating them by a score of 8-7 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys fell behind 4-2 in the middle innings but stormed back to tie the game up heading into the seventh, leading to the walk-off win courtesy of an RBI single to left field off the bat of Owen Carapellotti (Georgetown).

Frederick took a 1-0 lead in the first off an RBI single from Allan Gil-Fernandez (State College of Florida), handing his team an early advantage going into the second Tuesday night.

After a scoreless second inning for both teams, West Virginia got their first run of the day on an RBI groundout, but the Keys retook the lead on their RBI groundout hit by Johnny Castagnozzi (North Carolina), giving the home team a 2-1 lead going into the fourth.

The Black Bears took their first lead in the top of the fourth after scoring runs off an error, a groundout, and a solo homer hit by Jordan Rogers, handing his team a 4-2 advantage entering the sixth, following a scoreless fifth inning from both sides.

The Keys stormed ahead in the bottom of the sixth with a five-run frame, with the first runs coming home on an RBI single from Royce Clayton Jr. (LA Valley College) and an error.

Jordan Williams (Florida State) added an RBI base knock of his own while Elijah Clayton (Oaks Christian HS) rounded out the inning with an RBI hit to give Frederick a 7-4 lead going into the seventh at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

West Virginia tied it in the top of the seventh with three runs in the frame off an RBI sacrifice fly and a two-RBI single, but Trevor Long (Arizona) finished the inning strong with an out recorded, taking the contest into the eighth with Frederick still tied with West Virginia at seven all.

Neither side scored in the eighth inning, but P.J. Labriola (N.C. State) threw a scoreless top of the ninth to allow Frederick to have a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth.

That set the stage for Carapellotti who with two runners on drilled a ball down the left field line and brought home Castagnozzi from second, giving the Keys a walk-off victory Tuesday night by a score of 8-7.

The Keys continue their five-game homestand against the West Virginia Black Bears Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Wednesday's game will feature Wag Wednesday at the ballpark meaning that fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to the park for the duration of the game.

