Scrappers Huge Promotional Homestand July 18-21

Vs. State College Spikes

Thursday, July 18 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:17 PM

BACK TO BACK FIREWORKS NIGHTS! It's 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night! As a part of 7 17 Credit Union's 67th anniversary celebration and commitment to the Valley's financial wellbeing, members of the community are invited to receive complimentary tickets to the game, courtesy of 7 17. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game and post-game fireworks are presented by 7 17 Credit Union, 21 WFMJ & WBCB. Game tickets are subject to availability. Upon entry to the game, 7 17 will also provide a voucher for a free hot dog and soft drink to everyone in attendance. It's BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y-103. Fans can get $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long.

Friday, July 19 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 pm

BACK TO BACK FIREWORKS NIGHTS! It's Star Wars Night with special Boba Fett team jerseys to be auctioned off with proceeds to Trumbull County Historical Society. Bid online at livesource.com or at the game. Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game Star Wars themed fireworks presented by Farmer's National Bank, 21 WFMJ and WBCB. Sip, sip, hooray for Wine Down Weekend wine specials every Friday presented by Webb Winery. It's Scout Night #1 with sleepover and movie.

Saturday, July 20 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm

It's Brayan Rocchio bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Impression Media and 21 WFMJ. We have the Akron Children's Sports Memorabilia Silent Auction in the main concourse. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, July 21 vs. State College Spikes @ 2:05pm

Merry Christmas in July! Celebrate the holidays with special appearances by the Kringles and Clauses. It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after for kids run the bases.

The Scrappers 2024 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

