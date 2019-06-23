Cutters Can't Avoid Sweep

June 23, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





The Crosscutters were handed a 6-1 loss by the Muckdogs Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Crosscutters were unable to avoid the three-game sweep at home.

The loss was the sixth-straight for Williamsport, who have been swept in each of the last two series. First by the State College Spikes and now by the Batavia Muckdogs. The loss drops the Cutters to 1-6 at home this season.

McCarthy Tatum provided the lone run for the Cutters, ripping a RBI double down the 3rd base line to score Hunter Markwardt in the bottom of the 1st inning. It would be the only run of the game.

Luis Ceddeno allowed one run over four innings of work in his first start of the season for Williamsport. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five.

Leonel Aponte was roughed up, allowing four runs over two plus innings of work. He takes the loss, his first of the season.

The Crosscutters have an off day tomorrow. They hit the road to start a six-game road trip that starts in Auburn on Tuesday night.

WP: Lindgren (1-0)LP: Aponte (0-1)

SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 2-8

Next Game: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.Next Home Game/Promotion: Monday, July 1, 2019 vs Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.C.H. Waltz Sons Night/ Military Monday/ Boy Scout Group Night

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.