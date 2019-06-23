'Birds Bested in Series Finale
June 23, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
Fishkill, NY - After evening the series on Saturday, the IronBirds fell to Hudson Valley on Sunday 5-1. The Renegades stellar relief pitching avoided the IronBirds bats after the second innings
W: Edisson Gonzalez
L: Javier Echevarria (1-1)
BIG MOMENTS
Top of the 2nd: Alex Murphy started the scoring for Aberdeen. He smashed a solo blast over the left field foul pole and made it 1-0.
Bottom of the 2nd: Hudson Valley got two runs. One on a steal of home on a pick off attempt with runners on the corners. The other on an RBI single for Luis Arcendo.
Bottom of the 6th: On two hits the Rengades put up three runs.
KEY IRONBIRDS CONTRIBUTORS
Alex Murphy: 2-for-4, HR, RBI
Johnny Rizer: 2-for-4
Andrew Ciolli: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R
NEWS & NOTES
Tristan Graham extended his hit streak to four games, and is putting together one of the best stretches in his career.
Aberdeen has lost the series finale in each of the four series they have played.
Through ten games, Aberdeen is 5-5. The season series with Hudson Valley is in 3-2 in favor of the 'Gades
WHAT'S NEXT
Off Day on Monday 6/24
IronBirds vs. Cyclones, Tuesday 7:05 P.M.
Dutchess Stadium - Fishkill, N.Y.
• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...
New York-Penn League Stories from June 23, 2019
- Lake Monsters Win 7-6 In Extra Innings - Vermont Lake Monsters
- 'Birds Bested in Series Finale - Aberdeen IronBirds
- Ashford Homers But Cyclones Drop Third Straight - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Tigers Fall in Heartbreaker at Dodd Stadium against the Spinners - Connecticut Tigers
- Cutters Can't Avoid Sweep - Williamsport Crosscutters
- West Virginia Sweeps Spikes in Granville - West Virginia Black Bears
- King of the Hill - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Spikes Swamped by Black Bears' Big First in 8-5 Defeat - State College Spikes
- De Oleo's Blast Powers Scrappers Past Black Bears - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.