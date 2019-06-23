'Birds Bested in Series Finale

Fishkill, NY - After evening the series on Saturday, the IronBirds fell to Hudson Valley on Sunday 5-1. The Renegades stellar relief pitching avoided the IronBirds bats after the second innings

W: Edisson Gonzalez

L: Javier Echevarria (1-1)

BIG MOMENTS

Top of the 2nd: Alex Murphy started the scoring for Aberdeen. He smashed a solo blast over the left field foul pole and made it 1-0.

Bottom of the 2nd: Hudson Valley got two runs. One on a steal of home on a pick off attempt with runners on the corners. The other on an RBI single for Luis Arcendo.

Bottom of the 6th: On two hits the Rengades put up three runs.

KEY IRONBIRDS CONTRIBUTORS

Alex Murphy: 2-for-4, HR, RBI

Johnny Rizer: 2-for-4

Andrew Ciolli: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R

NEWS & NOTES

Tristan Graham extended his hit streak to four games, and is putting together one of the best stretches in his career.

Aberdeen has lost the series finale in each of the four series they have played.

Through ten games, Aberdeen is 5-5. The season series with Hudson Valley is in 3-2 in favor of the 'Gades

WHAT'S NEXT

Off Day on Monday 6/24

IronBirds vs. Cyclones, Tuesday 7:05 P.M.

Dutchess Stadium - Fishkill, N.Y.

