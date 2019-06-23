Tigers Fall in Heartbreaker at Dodd Stadium against the Spinners

June 23, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





Norwich, CT - Jose King went 2-for-4 with an RBI but the Connecticut Tigers (3-7) fell to the Lowell Spinners (7-2) by a final score of 6-5 in extra innings.

Both teams got on the board in the first inning. After a lead-off triple by Luke Bandy, Gilberto Jimenez doubled home a run to make it 1-0. The Tigers answered in the bottom of the inning when Corey Joyce scored his first career run on a wild pitch to tie it at 1-1.

In the third, the Tigers took their first lead of the contest. After back-to-back singles by King and Kingston Liniak, Joyce and Kona Quiggle delivered back-to-back RBI singles to make it 3-1. Jordan Verdon added to the Connecticut lead with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

The Spinners picked up a run in the sixth and seventh inning to cut the lead to 4-3.

In the eighth, Kervin Suarez drove in a run on an RBI triple to tie the game. Luke Bandy gave the Spinners the lead on an RBI bunt-single.

Connecticut came back to tie it in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly and RBI by Ryan Kreidler to make it 5-5. This was Kreidler's first career RBI.

After a scoreless ninth, the game went to extra innings. Zac Shepard (Loss, 0-1) gave up a lead-off double to Johnathan Diaz to score the runner placed at second base in extra innings for the only Spinners run of the frame. Ryan Fernandez (Win, 1-0) finished the game in the bottom half of the inning stranding runners at the corners for the Tigers.

The Connecticut Tigers are off tomorrow but are back in action on Tuesday against the Vermont Lake Monsters. You can catch all the action from Burlington, Vermont on Tuesday night on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Jack O'Loughlin (0-1, 4.50) will be on the mound for Connecticut.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2019 individual game tickets, season memberships for "The Club", mini plans, and team merchandise are on sale now! The front office and box office are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person, online at www.cttigers.com, or by calling (860) 887-796

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.