Cutters Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced their 2021 promotional schedule as they prepare to mark the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League.

The season begins on Monday, May 24 at State College followed by Opening Night at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Tuesday May 25. Opening Night, 2021 is presented by UPMC and WILQ with fireworks after the game and Cutters schedule magnets for all fans in attendance. Due to social distancing and capacity limitations still in effect, Opening Night is limited to just under 600 attendees. The ballpark will open up to 100% capacity beginning Memorial Day, May 31 with a 1:05pm first pitch.

"Being able to welcome back our fans after so long away will certainly be an amazing experience that will be made even better starting Memorial Day when capacity and social distancing restrictions are lifted," said Cutters Vice-President of Marketing & Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi.

Promotional highlights include;

Fireworks on May 25, July 3 & July 30

Food celebrations of Donuts (June 4), Jelly Beans (July 15) & Chocolate Chip Cookies (August 4)

Entertainment by The Inflatamaniacs (June 5) & Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (July 2)

Knoebels Days on May 31 and June 17 featuring a free Knoebels Bargain Night pass for the first 500 fans

Decade Celebrations featuring the 70's (June 18) and the 90's on July 16.

Tech Gadget Giveaway on June 19 featuring a winner every inning

Gem-a-Palooza on June 25 with over $1,500 in gemstones rings given away

Baseball Hall of Fame Night on July 22. Every inning some lucky fan will win a baseball autographed by a Baseball Hall of Famer

Fans will have multiple chances to win cash with the $10,000 Winning Inning on June 2, June 16 and July 21. Nine different fans each night will have a chance to win if the Cutters make a designated play in the designated inning.

Another opportunity for fans to win will come on June 26 with the Cutters Cornhole Challenge. Ten lucky fans will have a chance to sink a bag on the fly on the Cutters Cornhole board from the pitcher's mound to home plate to win $10,000.

Again. this season, the Williamsport Crosscutters will feature special day of the week promotions where fans can take advantage of great specials and offers including;

Mondays

Launch-a-Ball. A chance to win great prizes after the game

Tuesdays

Topps Tuesdays. A free sample pack of Topps baseball cards for the first 1,000 fans & a chance to win a 2021 Topps Hobby Box

Two-for-Tuesday. Fans can enjoy 2-for-1 soft drinks during the game.

Charitable Tuesday. A different local non-profit is featured at the ballpark every Tuesday

Launch-a-Ball. A chance to win great prizes after the game

Wednesdays

Kids Eat Free. The first 100 fans age 12 and under get a free meal coupon.

Hump Day Happy Hour. $2 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer

Launch-a-Ball. A chance to win great prizes after the game

Thursdays

Thirsty Thursday. $2 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer

Thank-You Thursday. Free stadium reserved ticket for veterans and active-duty military with ID

Launch-a-Ball. A chance to win great prizes after the game

Sundays

Baseball Bingo. All fans age 18 and over can play for a chance to win great prizes

Kids Eat Free. The first 100 fans age 12 and under get a free meal coupon

Kids Run the Bases. After the game, all kids age 12 and under can come on the field and run the bases in "Boomer's Mad Dash"

The full slate of 2021 promotions along with details can be viewed at crosscutters.com.

