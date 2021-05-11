2021 Black Bears Single Game Tickets Now Available

West Virginia Black Bears baseball is coming back to Monongalia County Ballpark and with Opening Day on Monday, May 24 less than two weeks away, the team has put single-game tickets on sale for the team's first seven games of the season, May 24-June 1.

Single-game tickets may be purchased online at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or by calling the Black Bears Ticket Office at (304) 293-7653. There are a limited number of tickets remaining for Opening Day and the club's first weekend at home due to a tremendous response from the team's great fans during an online presale of email club members.

Tickets for the first seven Black Bears home games are available, including Opening Day, presented by WVU Medicine, on Monday, May 24 against Mahoning Valley (7:05 p.m.) with a free mask giveaway to the first 300 fans in attendance. The Black Bears host the Scrappers, May 24-25, the Williamsport Crosscutters, May 28-30, and then Mahoning Valley again, May 31-June 1.

Tickets will be sold in pods of up to six tickets (limited supply of five and six ticket pods) to accommodate social distancing requirements. The Black Bears are encouraging all fans to take advantage of digital tickets and print-at-home ticket options this season, as the Box Office will remain closed for walk-up purchases until the start of the 2021 season. All advance sale tickets will be delivered electronically.

To accommodate potential changes in capacity limitations during the season, single game tickets will be released at staggered times throughout the course of the season. Fans may sign up for email updates from the team and future ticket presales at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

