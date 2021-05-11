Red Wings Fight Back to Stun Herd in 10

May 11, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - During their 4-2 start to the season, the Bisons bullpen was one of the backbones, holding the Red Sox to just five earned runs over the first 26.1 innings. But a new sheriff was in town on Tuesday at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, and despite their 1-5 start to the season, the Rochester Red Wings never wavered despite falling behind early against Nick Allgeyer. In his second straight start of six innings and just one run allowed, Nash Knight's three-run homer in the second was the Herd's only offense in a 6-3, 10-inning loss.

The trend of leaving runners in scoring position started in the first when Forrest Wall led off with a single against Red Wings starter Tyler Eppler before moving to third on a wild pitch and a flyout to right. Eppler followed up with a strikeout before getting Riley Adams to line out to Yasmany Tomas at first for the final out. Knight later blasted his first Triple-A home run in the bottom of the second after singles in the inning by Tyler White and Dilson Herrera, but that would be the last time a Bisons player would score.

Allgeyer stranded a pair of runners in the third after surrendering a one-out double to Rafael Bautista and a two-out walk to Gerardo Parra. However, he put two more runners on in the fourth and allowed an RBI single to Adrian Sanchez to give the Red Wings their first run. The lefthander then walked Bautista to load the bases, but induced a groundball off the bat of Luis Garcia to escape the jam. Allgeyer retired six of the last even Red Wings he faced, with Tomas getting stranded at second after a leadoff double in the sixth.

With chances to add to their lead, the Herd stranded the bases loaded in the fourth, left two more runners in scoring position in the seventh, and failed to drive in Logan Warmoth after he got himself to third with one out in the eighth. At that point, the Red Wings had trimmed the deficit to 3-2 on Raudy Read's no doubt solo shot that cleared the high wall in left in the top of the eighth.

Searching for his second straight save with a one-run lead in the ninth, southpaw Kirby Snead surrendered a leadoff single to Wellington Castillo, who was lifted for pinch-runner Carlos Tocci. Sanchez sent a groundball to third that got through Knight for an error, and Bautista's bunt single loaded the bases with no outs. Snead struck out pinch-hitter Ali Castillo, but a fielder's choice groundout from Parra tied the game at three, and Buffalo's 1-2-3 ninth against Kyle McGowin forced the first extra-inning game of the season.

In the tenth, Tomas laced a one-out double to left that scored Jake Noll as the starter runner at second base. With their first lead of the night, the Red Wings tacked on two more when Daniel Palka smashed a long homer to right, giving McGowin (1-0) plenty of cushion before he retired the Bisons side in order for the 6-3 win.

The series continues on Wednesday, May 11 when the Bisons and Red Wings return to Trenton Thunder Ballpark at 7:00 PM. Alek Manoah (1-0, 0.00) makes his second start of the season against Ben Braymer (0-0, 5.40). Pregame radio coverage with Gregg Caserta and Dave Schofield begins at 6:30 PM on 920 ESPN New Jersey.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.