Cutter Smith Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the Roswell Invaders 12-3
July 5, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Garden City Wind News Release
Cutter Smith was the winning pitcher throwing 7 innings with 7 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits.
Ira Clifton got the loss for the Roswell Invaders.
For the Garden City Wind, Gavin Peterson lead the way at the plate going 0-0.
Tobie Teke also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-1.
This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-07-05 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the Garden City Wind move to 29-4 on the season.
Garden City Wind play Alpine Cowboys at Clint Lightner at 1:35:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.
With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 6-28 on the season.
Roswell Invaders play the Tucson Saguaros at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.
Pecos League Stories from July 5, 2025
- Cutter Smith Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the Roswell Invaders 12-3 - Garden City Wind
- Jack Martin and Tyler McKenna Lead the Bakersfield Train Robbers Over the Vallejo Seaweed, 9-7 - Pecos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Garden City Wind Stories
- Cutter Smith Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the Roswell Invaders 12-3
- Cutter Smith and Tobie Teke Lead the Garden City Wind over the KC Iola Hormigas 15-4
- Will Hahnfeld Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the North Platte 80s 12-4
- Davin Meier Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the Pecos Bills 13-3
- Cutter Smith Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the Santa Fe Fuego 22-9