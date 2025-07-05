Cutter Smith Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the Roswell Invaders 12-3

July 5, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Cutter Smith was the winning pitcher throwing 7 innings with 7 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits.

Ira Clifton got the loss for the Roswell Invaders.

For the Garden City Wind, Gavin Peterson lead the way at the plate going 0-0.

Tobie Teke also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-1.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-07-05 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 29-4 on the season.

Garden City Wind play Alpine Cowboys at Clint Lightner at 1:35:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.

With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 6-28 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play the Tucson Saguaros at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.







