Jack Martin and Tyler McKenna Lead the Bakersfield Train Robbers Over the Vallejo Seaweed, 9-7

July 5, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







Jack Martin got the win for the Bakersfield Train Robbers.

Adrian Morales got the loss for the Vallejo Seaweed.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Tyler McKenna lead the way at the plate going 2-4.

Emilio Luna also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-04 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 22-14 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play Vallejo Seaweed at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 5 2025.

With the loss the Vallejo Seaweed move to 12-24 on the season.

Vallejo Seaweed play the Martinez Sturgeon at Joe DiMaggio at 2:00:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.

R H E

VAL 7 15 2

BAK 9 15 2

7/4/2025 7:45 PM

Box Story

(7743)Eric/Eric

- 7

@

-9







