Nick Samudio and Ivan Verdugo Lead the Monterey Amberjacks Over the Martinez Sturgeon 11-10
July 5, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
On the mound for the Monterey Amberjacks it was Nick Samudio who picked up the win throwing 5 innings. He faced 20 hitters.
Willam Marriott was the losing pitcher throwing 6 innings with 14 strikeouts while allowing 2 hits.
For the Monterey Amberjacks, Ivan Verdugo lead the way at the plate going 2-5.
Alain Martinez also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-3.
This game was played in Monterey at Sollecito Park on 2025-07-05 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Monterey Amberjacks move to 8-25 on the season.
Monterey Amberjacks play San Rafael Pacifics at Sollecito Park at 1:00:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.
With the loss the Martinez Sturgeon move to 19-18 on the season.
Martinez Sturgeon play the Monterey Amberjacks at Joe DiMaggio at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.
R H E
MTZ 10 13 1
MON 11 12 2
7/5/2025 6:00 PM
Box Story
(7821) Eric/Eric
- 10
@
-11
