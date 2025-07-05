Nick Samudio and Ivan Verdugo Lead the Monterey Amberjacks Over the Martinez Sturgeon 11-10

On the mound for the Monterey Amberjacks it was Nick Samudio who picked up the win throwing 5 innings. He faced 20 hitters.

Willam Marriott was the losing pitcher throwing 6 innings with 14 strikeouts while allowing 2 hits.

For the Monterey Amberjacks, Ivan Verdugo lead the way at the plate going 2-5.

Alain Martinez also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-3.

This game was played in Monterey at Sollecito Park on 2025-07-05 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Monterey Amberjacks move to 8-25 on the season.

Monterey Amberjacks play San Rafael Pacifics at Sollecito Park at 1:00:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.

With the loss the Martinez Sturgeon move to 19-18 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play the Monterey Amberjacks at Joe DiMaggio at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.

R H E

MTZ 10 13 1

MON 11 12 2

7/5/2025 6:00 PM

