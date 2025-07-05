Xander Nabors

On the mound for the KC Iola Hormigas it was Xander Nabors who picked up the win throwing 1 innings. He faced 4 hitters.

Cade Caldwell got the loss for the Blackwell FlyCatchers.

For the KC Iola Hormigas, Julio Zamora lead the way at the plate going 2-4.

Santiago Rojas also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-2.

This game was played in Blackwell at Morgan Field on 2025-07-05 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the KC Iola Hormigas move to 7-21 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play Blackwell FlyCatchers at Satchel Paige Stadium at 1:00:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 17-11 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the North Platte 80s at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.

R H E

KCI 12 14 4

BLA 11 8 0

7/5/2025 6:30 PM

Box Story

(9990)Doug/Doug

- 12

@

-11







