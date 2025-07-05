Xander Nabors
July 5, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
On the mound for the KC Iola Hormigas it was Xander Nabors who picked up the win throwing 1 innings. He faced 4 hitters.
Cade Caldwell got the loss for the Blackwell FlyCatchers.
For the KC Iola Hormigas, Julio Zamora lead the way at the plate going 2-4.
Santiago Rojas also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-2.
This game was played in Blackwell at Morgan Field on 2025-07-05 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the KC Iola Hormigas move to 7-21 on the season.
KC Iola Hormigas play Blackwell FlyCatchers at Satchel Paige Stadium at 1:00:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.
With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 17-11 on the season.
Blackwell FlyCatchers play the North Platte 80s at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 7 2025.
R H E
KCI 12 14 4
BLA 11 8 0
7/5/2025 6:30 PM
