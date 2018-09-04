Curt Smith Named American Association Player of the Month

LINCOLN, NE - Hopefully Curt Smith had some empty space in his trophy case. Last week fans chose the Lincoln Saltdogs infielder as the team MVP, Monday the league picked him as an All-Star and today the league announced him as the American Association's Player of the Month for August.

The slugger continues to rack up honors after a terrific sixth season in the capital city. The final month of the campaign was Smith's best. The 31-year-old hit .350 with five home runs and 24 RBIs. He tallied a league-best 69 total bases, which included eight doubles and two triples.

Smith opened the month hot. He compiled a 13-game hit streak from August 5-19 and hit four home runs over the stretch. He finished on fire, too, registering a seven-game hit streak from August 24-30. Over that set, he hit .516 and recorded five multi-hit games.

The Lincoln resident's entire season was special. He led the team in hits (115), RBIs (74) and extra-base hits (44) while posting the second best batting average (.315) on the club. He continued his climb up the franchise's all-time charts by passing Josh Patton to move into second place in career games, RBIs and hits.

The Saltdogs finished their season on Monday with a 51-48 record - their third straight winning season.

