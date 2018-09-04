Game One of North Division Series Postponed
September 4, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Game one of the North Division Series between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and St. Paul Saints was postponed due to 100% chance of rain throughout the evening and the night. Tuesday's contest is now the RailCats fifth game postponed due to rain this season.
Game one of the North Division Series will now begin on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. followed by game two on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Game three will be played at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary, Ind., on Friday at 7:10 p.m. with games four and five (if necessary) on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday at 2:10 p.m.
RailCats RHP Keaton Steele (4-6, 3.33) is still expected to face Saints LHP Chris Nunn (4-7, 3.52) in game one and RailCats LHP Lars Liguori (4-7, 3.52) is expected to face Saints RHP Eddie Medina (9-5, 2.80) in game two.
The RailCats are offering a special "Playoff Pass" up until Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. that includes tickets to all 2018 American Association Playoff Games played at U.S. Steel Yard. The Reserved Seat Pass costs $18, and includes one reserved seat ticket to every home playoff game, while the Box Seat Pass costs $20, and includes one box seat ticket to every home playoff game.
Playoff tickets for game three of the North Division Series against St. Paul are available online at railcatsbaseball.com with tickets starting at $7.
Jared Shlensky and Brennan Mense bring you all 100 RailCats game this season on WEFM (95.9 FM) and online at railcatsbaseball.com. Ticket packages for the 2018 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
