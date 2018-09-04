Game One of North Division Playoff Series Postponed, Saints Will Now Host Wednesday and Thursday Games 1 and 2

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints did not have one game rained out this season because of rain in the regular season. Unfortunately, Game 1 of the North Division Series was not so fortunate. With 100% chance of rain in the forecast throughout the evening and into the night the first playoff game for the Saints since 2016 was postponed.

The Saints and Gary SouthShore RailCats will now play Game 1 of the North Division Series on Wednesday, September 5 at 7:05 p.m. at CHS Field. Game 2 will now shift to Thursday, September 6 at 7:05 p.m. at CHS Field. The two teams will lose the Thursday travel day and will head southeast to the U.S. Steel Yard following Game 2 on Thursday.

Fans who have tickets for the Tuesday, September 4 game can now use those tickets for Thursday, September 6. Fans who have tickets for the Wednesday, September 5 game will still use those tickets on that day.

The schedule for the 2018 North Division Series is now as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, September 5 vs. Gary SouthShore Railcats, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, September 6 vs. Gary SouthShore RailCats, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, September 7 @ Gary SouthShore RailCats, 7:10 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary): Saturday, September 8 @ Gary SouthShore RailCats, 6:10 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, September 9 @ GarySouthShore RailCats, 2:10 p.m.

Ticket prices for the playoffs are the same as the regular season: $5 for berm seating (available only on day of game in person at the box office), $6 for bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail, $18 for infield reserved and $18 for home plate reserved. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

