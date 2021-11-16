Cubs Den Team Store Announces Holiday Sale Schedule

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Cubs Den Team Store wants to help you plan your holiday shopping and have announced their holiday sales through the end of the year. Most sales are available in-store and online.

HOLIDAY HOURS: The Cubs Den Team Store is open year around. Off season hours are Monday thru Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving (November 25) and Christmas Day (December 25). The Cubs Den will have extended hours November 26 (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) and November 27 (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). The Cubs Den will be closed for the week from December 25 through January 2 and will resume regular off-season hours on January 3.

ONLINE SHOPPING: Fans may shop online. Local fans may email Mary Lou Pallo for pickup options to save shipping charges. Fans are able to shop online to take advantage of sale prices and email for pick up at a later date if they are unable to get to the store during the sale. December 16 is the last day to place orders online and be guaranteed delivery by December 24.

NEW RELEASES: The annual South Bend Cubs Christmas ornament is now available and is part of a special collection featuring the many icons of Four Winds Field. This is a limited collection and will not be reordered. A limited number of 2019 and 2020 ornaments are also still available. The 2020 ornament is the first item to feature Michiana's favorite feathered friend Swoop since 2014.

ORNAMENT DECORATION: Help the South Bend Cubs decorate their tree in the Cubs Den. Parents can stop by the Cubs Den to pick up the template or download it. Kids are asked to decorate the ornaments at home and bring them back to hang on the Christmas tree inside the Team Store. Ornaments will be accepted from through December 18. After the new year, all participants' names will be thrown into a bucket and five names will be drawn to win a South Bend Cubs prize pack including the grand prize, four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game and the chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

HOLIDAY SALES:

November 17 Flash Sale - Fleece Blanket only $25, our lowest price of the year! Blanket measures 50 x 60". Offer valid in-store and online while supplies last, no promo code needed.

November 18-21 - Save 25% on all hoodies! Items available from toddler to adult sizes. Offer valid in-store and online, use promo code HOODIE25.

November 24 Flash Sale - Select t-shits on sale: Adult Shirts $15, Youth Shirts $10. Offer valid in-store and online, no promo code needed.

November 26-27 (BLACK FRIDAY 2-DAY SALE) - Take 25% off all regularly priced merchandise. Use promo code GOBBLE25. All clearance up to 50% off, prices as marked. Offers valid in-store and online. Plus, free shipping on orders over $50 placed Nov. 26-27.

November 26 IN-STORE ONLY - All in-store shoppers can enter to win a free outdoor suite to a 2022 April or May South Bend Cubs home game. Includes up to 16 tickets, hat for every member in your group, one parking pass, and $20 in Cubbie Cash. Does not include food or drink.

November 27 IN-STORE ONLY - All in-store shoppers can enter to win a free 50" flat screen TV!

December 1 Flash Sale - FREE 3'x5' W Flag with purchase of Chicago Cubs W cap and any Chicago Cubs or Obvious Shirts apparel. Offer valid in-store and online. Add W flag to your online order and enter promo code WIN at checkout.

December 2-5 - 25% off all cold weather apparel and accessories. Offer valid in-store and online, use promo code WINTER25.

December 8 Flash Sale - DEAL OF THE SEASON! Receive a FREE 2019 Stu Championship Bobblehead with every $75 purchase. Limit one free item per purchase. Offer valid in-store and online. Add the bobblehead to your online order and enter promo code FREESTU at checkout.

December 9-12 - 25% off lounge wear. Take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle and relax in some new South Bend Cubs comfy apparel. Offer valid in-store and online, use promo COZY25.

December 15 Flash Sale - FREE Chicago Cubs Santa Hat w/ $40 Chicago Cubs merchandise purchase. Offer valid in-store and online while supplies last. No promo code needed. Free item will be shipped with qualifying online orders.

All sales and discounts subject to changes.

