Extended Store Hours for Snake Pit and Cyber Specials Are Set for Holiday Shopping Season with Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Snake Pit Team Store is announcing extended hours for the Christmas shopping season, their Small Business Saturday offer, and their Cyber Weekend deal as a part of keeping your holidays as stress-free as possible.

The store at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will be closed on Black Friday (November 26). It will reopen on Saturday, November 27 at 10:00am to participate in Shop Appleton First's Small Business Saturday. Make a purchase in person at the store on November 27 and we will stamp your Small Business Saturday Passport and give you reserved bleacher seat valid for any Timber Rattlers home game in 2022. Passports are available at this link.

The Snake Pit Team Store will have a Cyber Weekend offer. There will be free standard shipping and a free gift included with all orders over $40. There is no code needed to participate in this offer. Please place your order between midnight on Friday, November 26 and midnight on Monday, November 29.

The ticket office is getting in on the cyber action, too. They are offering a Cyber Monday ticket special of ten undated reserved bleacher seat vouchers and an opportunity to throw out a first pitch before a 2022 home game for just $79. This offer is only available on Monday, November 29 and only available through this link on the Timber Rattlers website.

Store hours during the holiday shopping season beginning November 27:

Saturdays (November 27 through December 18): 10:00am to 3:00pm

Weekdays: 9:00am to 6:00pm

Christmas Eve: 10:00am to 3:00pm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year's Eve: Closed

New Year's Day: Closed

