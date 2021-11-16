Crosstown Showdown Returns to Jackson Field April 6th

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts, High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, and the Michigan State University Spartans will meet up at Jackson® Field© on April 6, 2022, resuming the Crosstown Showdown after a two-year hiatus.

The Crosstown Showdown exhibition between the Lugnuts and Spartans began in 2007 as a celebration of baseball in Mid Michigan. From 2007-2019, the game was an enormous success, drawing over 100,000 total fans, averaging over 8,000 per game, airing on BTN in 2013, and bringing in the three largest crowds in stadium history, including a throng of 12,997 for the 2012 Showdown.

The game has featured 37 future Major Leaguers between the two teams, including current MLB superstars Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., and Bo Bichette, who faced off in a memorable pre-game Home Run Derby in 2016.

"We're thrilled to bring the Crosstown Showdown back in 2022 and beyond," said Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons. "This is a unique event that has a lot of history and it is a tremendous way for us to connect our communities together. We're incredibly thankful for our friends with Michigan State Athletics and our partners with the Oakland Athletics for working with us to bring this event back. We look forward to seeing everyone on April 6th - Go Green and Go Nuts!"

"We're very excited about continuing the tradition of playing in the Crosstown Showdown next spring," said Michigan State head baseball coach Jake Boss, Jr. "It's a special opportunity for our program and our student-athletes to not just play against professional baseball players but play in a great atmosphere in a first class facility in Jackson Field.

"The Crosstown Showdown is an event that our players will remember for the rest of their lives and is just one of the many unique experiences they are fortunate to be a part of as a member of our program here at Michigan State University," Boss added. "The Lugnuts' general manager, Tyler Parsons, along with everyone in their front office and stadium staff, do a tremendous job with this event. We're proud to continue this annual event, and our guys are excited to play in front of a spirited crowd cheering on the Green & White on April 6."

"This is a unique event and a tremendous opportunity for our athletic program, our student-athletes and our fans," Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller said. "It is a fantastic way to unite Michigan State Athletics with downtown Lansing and engage our community for a baseball game. We look forward to continuing this long-standing relationship we have formed with the Lansing Lugnuts organization."

"The Lugnuts and their fans were incredibly supportive of our players and staff during our first year in Lansing," Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst said. "We're excited to be able to participate in the Crosstown Showdown to celebrate such a great baseball city."

The Lugnuts will open their 26th Minor League Baseball season two days after the Crosstown Showdown, welcoming in the Lake County Captains on Friday, April 8.

For more information on the Crosstown Showdown and the Lansing Lugnuts, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

