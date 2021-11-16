South Bend Cubs Black Friday Ticket Packages on Sale November 26

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs popular ticket package is back for the holidays. The Black Friday ticket package will be available for purchase beginning at midnight on November 26 with only 100 packages available.

This Black Friday special includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any 2022 regular season game as well as a voucher good for any South Bend Cubs adjustable hat (including New Era Brand hats), four single game parking passes, two Toyota Fun Zone wristbands, four tokens to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center batting cages, and $20 in Cubbie Cash that can be used at the Box Office, any Four Winds Field concession stands, parking lot, and the Cubs Den Team Store.

Valued over $200, this all-inclusive holiday bundle is $99 with only 100 available for purchase. Ticket packages can be purchased starting at midnight on Friday, November 26 at SouthBendCubs.com. Packages must be purchased online and are not available by phone or at the Box Office.

Earlier this week, the Cubs Den Team Store announced their 2021 Holiday Sales which include one day flash sales and their annual Black Friday deals.

