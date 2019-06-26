Cuban National Baseball Team Visits New Jersey Jackals for Can-Am League's Fourth Annual International Series

This weekend, the New Jersey Jackals take on the Cuban National Baseball Team in their second Can-Am League International Series matchup of the season at Yogi Berra Stadium. The highly-anticipated three-game series will take place on Friday, June 28 (7:05pm), Saturday, June 29 (6:05pm) and Sunday, June 30 (2:05pm). Tickets can be purchased by going to www.jackals.com or calling the Box Office at 973-746-7434.

This season marks the league's fourth International Series and the third time Can-Am League clubs are playing against the Cuban National Team. Currently in their preparation for the Pan American Games in Peru, the Cuban National Team is 4-5 during their Can-Am League tour. Cuba's offense is led by infielder Yordanis Samon who is hitting .306 (11-36) with two homers, four RBIs and two stolen bases and Yuniesky Larduet who is hitting .346 (9-26) with two RBIs and three stolen bases. Despite sporting a deceptive 0-1 record, Yosimar Cousin is pacing the starting rotation with a 2.35 ERA over 7.2 innings while logging two walks and four strikeouts. Rafael Thorpe leads the bullpen with two saves over 4.2 scoreless innings with five walks and six strikeouts.

Overall, the Cuban National Team has experienced mixed success against the Can-Am League with a 21-29 record. Conversely, the Jackals have been very successful against Cuba with a 6-1 record. Cuba's last appearance in the International Series was in 2017 and they went 5-16 against league opponents including the New Jersey Jackals who went 4-0 against them. Current Jackals first baseman Conrad Gregor hit .385 (5-13) with two homers, 6 RBIs and a stolen base during those games. The Cuban National Team debuted in the 2016 Can-Am League International Series went 11-9 during their tour. The Jackals went 2-1 in their contests against Cuba.

WHERE: Yogi Berra Stadium

8 Yogi Berra Drive

Little Falls, NJ 07043

WHEN: Friday, June 28- Game Time: 7:05pm/Gates Open: 6:05pm

Saturday, June 29- Game Time: 6:05pm/Gates Open: 4:30pm

Sunday, June 30- Game Time: 2:05pm/Gates Open: 1:00pm

