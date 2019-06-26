Cuban National Baseball Team Visits New Jersey Jackals for Can-Am League's Fourth Annual International Series
June 26, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release
This weekend, the New Jersey Jackals take on the Cuban National Baseball Team in their second Can-Am League International Series matchup of the season at Yogi Berra Stadium. The highly-anticipated three-game series will take place on Friday, June 28 (7:05pm), Saturday, June 29 (6:05pm) and Sunday, June 30 (2:05pm). Tickets can be purchased by going to www.jackals.com or calling the Box Office at 973-746-7434.
This season marks the league's fourth International Series and the third time Can-Am League clubs are playing against the Cuban National Team. Currently in their preparation for the Pan American Games in Peru, the Cuban National Team is 4-5 during their Can-Am League tour. Cuba's offense is led by infielder Yordanis Samon who is hitting .306 (11-36) with two homers, four RBIs and two stolen bases and Yuniesky Larduet who is hitting .346 (9-26) with two RBIs and three stolen bases. Despite sporting a deceptive 0-1 record, Yosimar Cousin is pacing the starting rotation with a 2.35 ERA over 7.2 innings while logging two walks and four strikeouts. Rafael Thorpe leads the bullpen with two saves over 4.2 scoreless innings with five walks and six strikeouts.
Overall, the Cuban National Team has experienced mixed success against the Can-Am League with a 21-29 record. Conversely, the Jackals have been very successful against Cuba with a 6-1 record. Cuba's last appearance in the International Series was in 2017 and they went 5-16 against league opponents including the New Jersey Jackals who went 4-0 against them. Current Jackals first baseman Conrad Gregor hit .385 (5-13) with two homers, 6 RBIs and a stolen base during those games. The Cuban National Team debuted in the 2016 Can-Am League International Series went 11-9 during their tour. The Jackals went 2-1 in their contests against Cuba.
WHERE: Yogi Berra Stadium
8 Yogi Berra Drive
Little Falls, NJ 07043
WHEN: Friday, June 28- Game Time: 7:05pm/Gates Open: 6:05pm
Saturday, June 29- Game Time: 6:05pm/Gates Open: 4:30pm
Sunday, June 30- Game Time: 2:05pm/Gates Open: 1:00pm
• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...
Canadian American League Stories from June 26, 2019
- Champions Win First Game of Series - New Jersey Jackals
- Cuban National Baseball Team Visits New Jersey Jackals for Can-Am League's Fourth Annual International Series - New Jersey Jackals
- Three Ottawa Champions Players to Participate in Pan-Am Games - Ottawa Champions
- Can-Am League Game Recaps - Can-Am
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Jersey Jackals Stories
- Champions Win First Game of Series
- Cuban National Baseball Team Visits New Jersey Jackals for Can-Am League's Fourth Annual International Series
- Guerrero's Hot Stretch Nets Batter of the Week Honors
- July 4th Fireworks at Yogi Berra Stadium
- Jackals Take Series over Shikoku Island