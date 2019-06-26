Can-Am League Game Recaps

Ottawa 6, New Jersey 5 (11 Innings) - Box Score

Right fielder Jiandido Tromp hit a two-run double in the bottom of the 11th inning to send Ottawa to a 6-5 walk-off victory over New Jersey. The Jackals had just taken over the lead at 5-4 in the top of the inning on a sacrifice fly by CF Jay Gonzalez but could not finish off the contest.

After a scoreless inning of play, New Jersey scored single runs in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. The Champions cut the deficit in half with a run in the third before each team plated a run in the fifth to make it a 3-2 Jackals advantage. Ottawa collected a pair of runs in the seventh to grab their first lead of the night at 4-3. The Champions, however, could not hold the lead as New Jersey scored a run in the ninth to tie the contest at 4-4 and send it to extra innings.

Ottawa DH Leonardo Reginatto led the way offensively going 1-for-4 with two runs, two walks and an RBI. Champions CF Steve Brown had a pair of hits in five at-bats along with a run while C Andy Mocahbee added a double and two walks in a 1-for-3 night.

Champions pitcher Austin Glorius threw two innings of relief and notched his third win of the season. Glorius gave up one unearned run and a walk to go with two punchouts.

Cuba 4, Rockland 1 - Box Score

The Cuban National Team tallied three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and would go on to defeat Rockland by the score of 4-1.

After a scoreless inning of action to start off the contest, Rockland jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second as 1B Matt Oberste launched his fourth home run of the season. Cuba would come back to tie the contest up at 1-1 in the fourth as DH Raul Gonzalez scored on a sacrifice fly by LF Frederich Cepeda. The score remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the seventh when Cuba plated their three runs via a two-run single by CF Yunieski Larduet and a base hit by SS Cesar Prieto.

Larduet went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs while Gonzalez collected a pair of hits in four at-bats and a run. Prieto also chipped in a three-hit night for the Cuban National Team.

Cuba pitcher Wilson Paredes tossed three scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory. Paredes gave up three walks while striking out three in the 11 batters that he faced.

Sussex County 9, Quebec 4 - Box Score

After five scoreless innings of action, Sussex County plated four runs in the sixth to take a 4-0 lead and would cruise from there to beat Quebec by a 9-4 final.

The Miners pounded out 17 hits in the contest with five batters having multi-hit games. Sussex County LF Jose Brizuela led the way at the plate going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Miners DH Trey Hair and CF Brandon Downes each collected a pair of hits and two runs while 3B Jarred Mederos drove in a pair of runs and scored once in a 3-for-5 night. Leadoff hitter Mikey Reynolds also chipped in a four-hit night for Sussex County.

Miners starting pitcher Frank Duncan allowed four earned runs over 7 2/3 innings of work and collected the victory. The righty allowed a walk and 11 hits while striking out five batters. With the win, Duncan is now 3-2 on the year.

For the Capitales in the loss, RF Rian Kiniry went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Shikoku Island 8, Trois-Rivieres 7 (Top 5/Rain Delay)

The game between Shikoku Island and Trois-Rivieres was currently in a rain delay with Shikoku Island leading 8-7 in the top of the fifth inning. For a full recap, visit canamleague.com.

