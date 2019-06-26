Champions Win First Game of Series

Ottawa jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three innings of play and would coast from there to an 8-3 victory over New Jersey.

The Champions collected 10 hits as a team with four batters having multi-hit games. Champions 1B Vincent Guglietti led the way at the plate going 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Ottawa SS Maikol Gonzalez plated a pair of runs in a 2-for-5 night while LF Brian Portelli had two hits in four at-bats along with a blast and two RBIs.

Champions starting pitcher Danny Garcia tossed seven solid innings and notched the victory. The lefty allowed one unearned run on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. With the win, Garcia evened his mark at 2-2 on the season.

Left fielder Alfredo Marte had a 1-for-3 night with a run scored and an RBI in the loss for the Jackals.

