Champions Win First Game of Series
June 26, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release
Ottawa jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three innings of play and would coast from there to an 8-3 victory over New Jersey.
The Champions collected 10 hits as a team with four batters having multi-hit games. Champions 1B Vincent Guglietti led the way at the plate going 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Ottawa SS Maikol Gonzalez plated a pair of runs in a 2-for-5 night while LF Brian Portelli had two hits in four at-bats along with a blast and two RBIs.
Champions starting pitcher Danny Garcia tossed seven solid innings and notched the victory. The lefty allowed one unearned run on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. With the win, Garcia evened his mark at 2-2 on the season.
Left fielder Alfredo Marte had a 1-for-3 night with a run scored and an RBI in the loss for the Jackals.
