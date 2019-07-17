C's Sweep Tri-City with 4-0 Win on Tuesday Night

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - In the span of a calendar week the Canadians have gone from the dorrmat of the Northwest League to the team that no one wants to face. On Tuesday night, Vancouver continued to surge in the North Division completing a three-game sweep of the Tri-City Dust Devils with a 4-0 victory.

Canadians CF Adrian Ramos found his first home run of the season at the perfect time as his two-run shot broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the 5th inning. The long ball off Tri-City RHP Ignacio Feliz (1-2) scored DH McGregory Contreras who led the frame off with a double. Vancouver got the other two runs on the night in the home half of the 8th inning when LF Dom Abbadessa slammed a double that brought home both RF Will Robertson (double) and DH McGregory Contreras (hit by pitch).

On the mound, Vancouver got four sterling innings from starter RHP Luis Quinones who allowed just one hit while striking out six. RHP William Gaston managed his first win of the season after going four more strong innings limiting the Dust Devils to just three hits, stirking out three. RHP Parker Caracci continues to round into form as the former Ole Miss standout pitched a scoreless 9th inning to close out the Tuesday night victory.

With the win, Vancouver improves to 11-21 (.344) on the first-half while Tri-City takes another shot to its playoff hopes falling to 14-18 (.438) with just six first-half games remaining. The Canadians were mathmatically eliminated from the first-half pennant chase after Spokane topped Everett down at Avista Stadium. The Indians move to 18-14 (.563), two games better than Everett who fall back to .500 at 16-16.

Vancouver, 5-1 in the past six games now heads down to Spokane to open up a three-game series vs. the Indians starting on Wednesday night at 6:35pm. The C's send RHP Gabriel Ponce to the mound in the opener with the game available live on Sportsnet 650.

Vancouver Canadians Baseball returns to historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Saturday, July 20th for a three-game series vs. Tri-City with the first pitch set for 7:05pm. Tickets are available by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

