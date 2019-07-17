Boise Hawks Announce All-Star Celebration Details

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks (Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) have released their final details for the Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game events, taking place throughout Boise on August 5 and August 6. Also, the Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game will cumulate with a newly-added All-Star Fireworks Show, presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers at Memorial Stadium.

Monday, August 5

All-Star Block Party, presented by Project Filter

After the Gala, the festivities continue to the only free-of-charge, open-to-the-public event - the All-Star Block Party, presented by Project Filter. Taking place from 6 PM to 9 PM on the Grove Plaza in Downtown Boise, the event will include food, drinks and games; with the public introduction of the Northwest League and Pioneer League All-Stars and a performance from local Boise band, Pilot Error.

- 6:00 PM: All-Star Block Party begins

- 7:40 PM: Player / Coach introductions

- 9:00 PM: All-Star Block Party ends

Tuesday, August 6

All-Star FanFest, presented by Idaho Transportation Department

Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with the Northwest League and Pioneer League All-Stars at the All-Star FanFest, held at Memorial Stadium. Taking place on the field at the ballpark, the All-Star FanFest will include free inflatables and autographs, with interviews of the All-Stars occurring on the videoboard.

- 4:00 PM: Gates open for All-Star FanFest

- 4:15 PM: On-field autograph session begins

- 5:15 PM: On-field autograph session ends

All-Star Home Run Derby, presented by Albertsons

After the All-Star FanFest, three members of the Northwest League All-Stars and three members of the Pioneer League All-Stars will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby, presented by Albertsons. Each player will have three minutes to hit as many baseballs out of Memorial Stadium as they can. After the first round, the top player in each league will face off in the Championship Round of three minutes. The winner of the Championship Round will be named the All-Star Home Run Derby winner.

- 5:45 PM: Home Run Derby begins

- 6:30 PM: Home Run Derby ends

Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game, Powered by Your Local Toyota Dealers

The crown event of All-Star Festivities - the Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game, Powered by Your Local Toyota Dealers - follows the All-Star Home Run Derby. The two leagues will face off in a nine-inning game, with fans given a unique, behind-the-scenes experience during the game breaks and the game itself. The Northwest League leads the series 3-1, with the Pioneer League winning last season's game in Grand Junction, CO.

- 7:05 PM: All-Star Team Introductions

- 7:30 PM: All-Star Game First Pitch

- Post-game: All-Star Fireworks Show

