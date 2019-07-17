Hawks Downed in Rubber Game 8-1 against Eugene

July 17, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





BOISE, ID - The Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) took the third game of the series by an 8-1 win over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.)

Joe Aeilts for Boise scored the first run with an RBI-single scoring Ezequiel Tovar in the bottom of the first inning with the Hawks ahead 1-0.

Eugene started their scoring train with a sacrifice fly from Darius Hill to right that tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third inning. They then struck four runs across the scoreboard in the the top of the fourth inning. Jake Slaughter highlighted the fourth when he singled on a zipping line drive to center field. After the top of the fourth, the Emeralds lead 5-1.

Eugene then added on two more runs in the top of the eighth inning from an RBI-double from Jacob Olson and an RBI-single from Zac Taylor, making it 7-1 Eugene. Another sacrifice fly by Luis Vazquez added their eighth run of the game and they sealed the victory 8-1.

The Hawks will head on the road to take on the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes for a three-game series with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 MDT (6:35 PDT).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.