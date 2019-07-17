AquaSox Drop Rubber Game in Spokane
July 17, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians won the rubber game of a three-game series over the AquaSox by final 5-4 on Tuesday night before a crowd of 3,653 at Avista Stadium. First place Spokane now has a two game lead over the AquaSox in the North Division with six games to go in the first half.
The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Blaine Crim scored on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Obie Ricumstrict hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Jake Hoover. Spokane added a run in the sixth on a home run by Luis Asuncion, to make a 5-0.
In the top of the eighth inning Everett loaded the bases without a hit and got a grand slam from Cash Gladfelter, which made it 5-4.
AquaSox left-hander Jorge Benitez turned in his best outing of the season. He allowed one run on one hit over five innings and struck out a season-high eight.
The AquaSox finished with just two hits. Three Spokane pitchers combined to retire 15 consecutive Everett batters from the third into the eighth inning.
John Matthews (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Everett starter Tim Elliott (0-3) took the loss.
