Crushers Swept by Grizzlies

SAUGET, Illinois - The Lake Erie Crushers were swept by the Gateway Grizzlies Thursday night in a 7-3 defeat.

Lake Erie bounced out to a 2-0 lead after Karl Ellison scored on a wild pitch, and Eric Callahan delivered on a sacrifice fly to center field to score Brody Wofford.

Ten batters came to the plate for the Grizzlies in the bottom of the fourth, leading to six runs for the home team. A couple of unearned runs led to the game being tied. A bases-clearing double allowed Gateway to gain the lead, followed by an error by the Crushers.

Another Lake Erie error allowed Connor Owings to score to take a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Trevor Achenbach connected on a solo home run in the top of the eighth to lighten the lead, but that is all Lake Erie would get.

Sam Gardner picked up the win while striking out five men and allowing two runs on four hits.

Aaron Glickstein was deemed the loser in the contest. All six of his runs were unearned on four hits and seven strikeouts in four innings of work.

All seven of the Grizzlies runs were marked as unearned.

The Crushers (24-25) open up a weekend series in Scahumburg on Friday as they try and chase down the Boomers in the Central Division. The first pitch is set for 7:30 pm EST.

