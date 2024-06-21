Crosscutters Top Scrappers, 1-0

June 21, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Zachary Murray tossed five scoreless frames, sparking the Cutters pitching staff, as they blanked the Scrappers 1-0.

Murray earned his 3rd win of the season, and was a part of the Crosscutters second shutout of the season. Murray struck out six batters. He was relieved after a 1 hour and ten-minute rain delay after the top of the 5th.

Nate Ward picked up where Murray left off, working three scoreless frames, striking out six Scrappers batters. The Grand Canyon University product allowed two hits and a walk in the outing.

Jimmy Romano struck out two of the three batters he faced in the top of the 9th, securing his second save of the season.

Cole Russo picked up his team-leading 15th RBI with a go-ahead, two-out single in the bottom of the 5th. Carter Dorighi extended his hit streak to 13 games with an infield single in the top of the 6th. Those were the lone two hits for the Cutters in the win.

Cutters pitcher struck out a season-high 14 batters, walking just two, which ties a season-low. Williamsport becomes the first team in the Draft League to reach to 10-win mark.

WP: Zachary Murray (3-1) LP: Terry Busse (0-1) SV: Jimmy Romano (2)

Crosscutters Record: 10-5 (1st Half)

Next Game: Saturday, June 22nd vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, June 22nd vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Post-Game Fireworks, Knoebels Kids Night

