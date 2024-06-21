Big Sixth Leads to Spikes ' 12-3 Win Over Keys for Third Straight

FREDERICK, Md. - The State College Spikes matched their biggest inning of 2024 by scoring eight runs in the sixth, Hayden Moore smashed his first Spikes homer, and Jacob Kroeger tossed five strong innings in the Spikes' 12-3 victory over the Frederick Keys to run their winning streak to three games on Friday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Spikes (9-7) walked through an open door for much of their eight-run flurry, with only three hits needed to produce their runs. Five walks, three with the bases loaded, a bases-loaded hit batsman and a Keys (5-10) error helped the cause.

Moore added to the lead as he took a 1-0 pitch from Frederick right-hander Tom Sun 377 feet over the right field wall for a solo shot in the eighth.

Kroeger (1-0) retired the first seven batters he faced and allowed just one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters over five innings for the win.

Brylan West also helped pace the Spikes offense with a 3-for-4 game in which he drove in two runs and produced two doubles.

Keys starter Grant Richars (0-3) took the loss despite yielding just three runs, two of them earned, on five hits and a walk over five innings. Richars also recorded seven strikeouts.

Saturday, the Spikes will look to capture a series win in their four-game series with the Keys when they meet at 6:00 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Right-hander Jaxon Dalena (0-1) gets the ball to start for State College, while left-hander Jacob Gomez (0-0) makes his first start on the mound for Frederick.

Following the extended set against the Keys, and a three-game visit to the Trenton Thunder from Tuesday through Thursday, the Spikes will play 12 of their last 14 games of the first half of the MLB Draft League season at home. Highlights include BuccoMania Night on Saturday, June 29, along with FIREWORKS presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare and Penn Highlands Healthcare Cancer Survivors Night on the same evening, the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve FIREWORKS presented by the PA Lottery on Wednesday, July 3 and much, much more.

For tickets to all of the home games during the stretch from June 28 to July 13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

