Thunder Hold off Bears 4-3 to Secure Game Two

June 21, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears dropped the second game of a four-game set to the Trenton Thunder 4-3 at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Friday night. After seven scoreless innings for the Bears, a late three-run rally at the bottom of the eighth inning was not enough to overcome the deficit.

The first score was delivered by the Thunder in the second inning as Rintaro Sasaki soared the ball over the outfield wall for a solo home run. Trenton added to their score in the top of the fifth after Colton Becker singled, pushing Nathan Archer home from second base.

Trenton found their momentum in the seventh inning as Bear's reliever Jack Clemente replaced Hartley. Landon Frei singled and Archer walked to move Frei to second base. Ryan Cesarini's double on a line drive to deep left field scored both Frei and Archer to give the Thunder a commanding 4-0 lead.

West Virginia finally found a spark in the eighth. Hunter Hodges entered in relief of Clemente to start the inning, striking out three of four batters faced. Returning to bat in the home half, leadoff hitter Ryan Grabosch doubled on a ground ball to left field. Jarrett Ford proceeded to deliver a triple on a sharp line drive that Trenton was unable to reel in, pushing Grabosch home for the first Black Bears' run.

On a full count with zero outs, Josiah Chavez chipped a ground ball to left field. Assuming an out at first, a Trenton fielding error allowed Chavez to advance to second and score Ford to cut the Bears' deficit in half. Austin aimed to put another two Bears away after a strikeout, but not before Jordan Rogers sent Chavez home on an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-3.

Blake Shepardson replaced Hodges in the top of the ninth inning. Shepardson struck out two, retiring the side to keep the lead at one. However, Trenton reliever Brenton Fisher entered to deliver similar results - this time to seal the game for the Thunder.

With the offense stifled through most of the game, Rogers, Ford and Chavez each recorded one hit and one RBI. The Black Bears bullpen combined for six strikeouts through four innings pitched with Hunter Hodges picking up three in his single-inning appearance.

West Virginia returns to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Saturday for the third game of the series against Trenton. First pitch for the game is set for 7:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

