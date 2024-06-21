Keys Drop Second Game of Series to Spikes at Home

June 21, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys fell to the State College Spikes for the second straight night on Friday, losing game two of the four-game home series by a score of 12-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite the Keys only being down by two most of the night, an eight-run top of the sixth for the Spikes proved to be the difference as State College picked up their second straight road win as a result in the Key City.

State College started the night off strong with a run in the top of the first courtesy of a stolen base, but Grant Richars (Southwestern Illinois College) finished the inning strong by only allowing the one run to keep it a 1-0 game through the first inning of play from Frederick.

Following a scoreless second inning for both teams, Richars kept his strong start going in the third after recording two strikeouts in the frame, allowing the score to remain at 1-0 heading into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Spikes added two runs in the top of the fourth off an RBI double and an RBI sacrifice fly, bumping the lead to 3-0 through three and a half innings with the Keys looking to get on the board for the first time in the fourth inning.

The Keys scored one run in the bottom of the fourth off an RBI double from Allan-Gil Fernandez (State College of Florida) cutting the deficit to two at 3-1 entering the fifth, with the Keys clawing their way back and now only down by two.

Richars struck out the side on the hill in the top of the fifth to keep his team down by only two going into the sixth, finishing his day with seven strikeouts in five innings pitched, as the contest entered the sixth with State College ahead 3-1.

Eight runs came around to score in the top of the sixth for the Spikes courtesy of an RBI single, several RBI bases loaded walks, and an error, pushing the lead to 11-1 entering the bottom of the sixth in the Key City.

Daylan Pena (Texas St) gave the Keys a run back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double, with an RBI sacrifice fly from Gil-Fernandez cutting the deficit to eight going into the seventh at 11-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After both teams went scoreless in the seventh, a solo homer from Hayden Moore increased the lead to 12-3 for State College, but Tom Sun (Augustana) struck out the side in the rest of the frame to keep it a nine-run game approaching the ninth inning Friday night.

Sun followed it up with a scoreless top of the ninth while adding another strikeout to his tab, but the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth as State College picked up the road victory Friday night, winning the second game of the series by a score of 12-3.

The Keys take on the Spikes for the third time in as many days Saturday night in their next game, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Saturday's game will feature postgame fireworks and the Report Card Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Additionally, there will be a pregame charity softball game featuring Frederick Fire and the Loudon County Fire starting at 3 p.m. with gates set to open at 2:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.