Crosscutters Shutout at Batavia as Muckdogs Even Series

August 26, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





Batavia, N.Y. - The Crosscutters had their two-game win streak snapped and suffered their worst loss of the season in a 10-0 decision at the Batavia Muckdogs on Monday night. The two teams have traded blowout wins with double-digit offensive outputs with the Crosscutters having won the series opener 10-3 on Sunday.

Second baseman Jack Strunc led the way for Batavia going 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI while also makin a couple sparkling plays at second base.

Batavia (38-31) scored five runs in the first inning against Chris Micheles (L, 0-3) to set the tone early.

Russian left-hander Anton Kuznetsov entered in relief and retired all eight batters he faced. He has now recorded 20 consecutive outs over his last three outings. Jake Kinney also offered effective relief in 3.1 innings to finish the game allowing one run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Rudy Rott led the Cutters offense with two hard-hit singles to center.

Williamsport (28-40) threatened to break through with two runners in scoring position in the third and the bases loaded in the sixth but Batavia worked out of it with inning-ending strikeouts both times.

Hard-throwing left-hander Julio Frias (W, 5-3) avenged an August 5 loss against the Cutters by throwing five strong innings of three-hit shutout ball with four strikeouts.

The Crosscutters conclude the road-series at Batavia with a Tuesday morning game at 11:05 a.m. with RHP Jose Conopoima the scheduled starter for Williamsport.

WIL 0 5 1 (9)

BAT 10 12 1 (9)

W - Julio Frias (5-3)

L - Chris Micheles (0-3)

Crosscutters Record: 28-40

Next Game: Tuesday, August 27, 11:05 a.m. at Batavia Muckdogs

Next Home Game/Promotion: Wednesday, August 28 vs. Auburn Doubledays / Alize Johnson Bobbleheads

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.