Doubledays Pitching Secures Win over Scrappers

AUBURN, NY - It's the second inning, and Doubledays pitcher Tyler Dyson gives up a two-out single to Johnathan Rodriguez. He gets to Michael Cooper to fly out to end the inning and Rodriguez is left on base. Nobody knows it yet, but Rodriguez will be the only batter keeping Dyson from facing the minimum over his six inning outing.

Dyson's superb outing cemented the Doubledays' (25-42) 4-2 Sunday afternoon win over Mahoning Valley (33-34).

"I felt really good. The defense worked really well behind me, (Andrew) Pratt did a good job behind the plate," Dyson said."The biggest thing was getting ground balls, getting fly balls, trying not to do too much, trying to get ahead in the count, trying to make weak contact and that's the way to do it."

While Dyson was nearly perfect, his offense gave him plenty of run support early on to support him. The Doubledays hit Scrappers starter Brian Eichhorn early as Jake Randa led off the first inning with a walk. A fielder's choice to try and nab Randa at second base was unsuccessful, which led to an RBI double from Albert Carrillo to give the Doubledays a 1-0 lead. Jake Alu extended that lead to 3-0 on a single to left field.

Auburn jumped right back on Eichhorn in the third inning as Wilmer Perez took the first pitch he saw to deep left field for his third home run of the season.

Though that was the last run that Auburn would record on the afternoon, Dyson and the Doubledays bullpen kept the Scrappers off the board up until the ninth inning. Fausto Segura - closing out the game - followed Tyler Yankosky's pair of scoreless innings by inducing a fly ball for the first out, but then tossed a four pitch walk. He fell behind 2-0 before leaving a pitch over the plate for Brayan Rocchio to drive over the right field wall to cut Auburn's lead in half.

Segura was able to bounce, however, and struck out George Valera out on three pitches before getting Bryan Lavastida to ground out to end the game.

The Doubledays will be back in action for Game 2 against the Scrappers on Monday at 7 PM. Listen in on the action on fingerlakes1.com, milb.streamguys1.com, or the TuneIn app.

